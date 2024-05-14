The new Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Nnaghe Itam, says law enforcement and better security service delivery are his priority in the state.

Mr Itam said this when he addressed “strategic officers” of the command in Awka, the state capital, on Monday.

The police commissioner said that on his watch, respective area commands and tactical units must reposition officers and men for an improved and better security service delivery in the state.

Mr Itam also charged police officers to be more responsive and committed to duty, and directed the creation of training officers at the area command levels to retrain officers serving in the police divisions in areas of police duties, musketry, and otherwise.

He also advocated the need to work with other security agencies for a well-coordinated response to insecurity in the state.

The commissioner later paid a visit to the supervisory commander of the zone, Godwin Aghaulor, an assistant inspector general of police who is in charge of Zone 13, Anambra and Enugu state commands.

The visit was to notify Mr Aghaluor of his assumption of office and also to familiarise with senior officers of the zone.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

