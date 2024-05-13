The Enugu State Government says it has taken proactive and tested measures to ensure the security and safety of farmers to boost food sufficiency in the state.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Agro Industrialisation, Patrick Ubru, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Enugu, the state capital.

The commissioner said that the government collaborated with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to establish an Agro-Rangers Squad.

Mr Ubru said that the Agro-Rangers Squad, meant to complement other security outfits on ground, would be all out to protect farmers and farmlands in the state.

“This squad with a specialised training on agricultural protection and other technological gadgets will checkmate all forms of insecurity complained about by our farmers, both commercial and small holder farmers in the state.

“The squad is stationed in major farms in the state as well as special agro-processing centres and facilities,” he said.

The commissioner said that the ministry was also discussing with the Miyetti Allah group so that they would also join in ensuring security for all.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

He said: “We are meeting with them to ensure that they help in putting their members in check.

“They would help us to identify those herders who are not their members that penetrate and instigate acts that cause misunderstanding among herders and farmers.”

On the incessant farmers/herders clashes in Isi-Uzo council area, the commissioner said that the state government in partnership with the Federal Government had established a military base in Isi-Uzo.

“Very soon, farmers/herders clashes and some persons moving with unauthorised weapons will be a thing of the past within the council area and its adjoining local governments,” he said.

READ ALSO: Gov Mbah places N10m bounty on killers of two police operatives in Enugu

Enugu’s investment in agriculture

Mr Ubru noted that the state government had invested so much in agriculture as a business and did a lot of agro-industrial partnerships with donor agencies.

He said that the state government was poised to ensure that its agricultural “transformation and revolution made the desired anticipated impact”.

He said the Governor Peter Mbah-led administration has invested heavily on security, and that both covert and overt security measures have been taken.

“This is to ensure that the state meets its set targets in agriculture holistically which also covers rural development, industrialisation, food sufficiency, food security and its attendant employment opportunities.

“Upscaling agriculture through massive investment and massive mechanisation are the cardinal push in the state government’s envisioned plan of moving the state from an economy of present $4.4 billion to $30 billion within the next eight years,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

