The University of Ilorin(UNILORIN) has announced the promotion of 40 of its senior academic staff members to the rank of professor.

According to the university’s bulletin issued on Monday, the elevation was approved by the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman.

The publication stated that the 40 distinguished scholars were found to have excelled in the realms of teaching, research and community service, and subsequently promoted to the highest rank obtainable in academia.

The breakdown of the beneficiaries of the promotion exercise shows that 11 of the new professors are from the Faculty of Agriculture.

The bulletin disclosed that two Lecturers from the Faculty of Clinical Sciences were also elevated to the rank of Professor, while the Faculty of Communication & Information Sciences also produced two new Professors.

It added that the Faculty of Law produced one new professor, and the Faculty of Life Sciences produced four new professors, among others.

(NAN)

