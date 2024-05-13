Iraq requested the termination of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) operations by the end of 2025, the Iraqi government said.

In a statement, Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani said based on the findings by the UN-formed Independent Strategic Review Team, Iraq’s request for UNAMI to end by 2025 is a timeline sufficient for a responsible closure.

The statement added that the Iraqi government anticipates a UN Security Council resolution by the end of May in response to Iraq’s request and the Independent Strategic Review Team’s recommendations.

UNAMI is a special political mission established in 2003 by UN Security Council Resolution 1500, at the request of the Iraqi government.

Its mandate is to prioritise the provision of advice, support, and assistance to the government and people of Iraq in advancing inclusive, political dialogue and national and community-level reconciliation.

It also assisted in the electoral process, facilitated regional dialogue between Iraq and its neighbors; and promoted the protection of human rights and judicial and legal reforms.

(Xinhua/NAN)

