President Bola Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to the president-elect of the Republic of Chad, Mahamat Déby, on his election victory.

President Tinubu affirmed that the successful conduct of elections in the nation underlines the commitment of the government and the people of Chad to democracy and orderly transitions in the region.

The president assured President-elect Déby that Nigeria will continue to work closely with the Republic of Chad, as both countries seek to enhance peace, security, and shared prosperity for the mutual benefit of their peoples.

The president also called for sustained, friendly cooperation between both nations, while wishing the president-elect success as he undertakes this noble service to the people of Chad.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

May 12, 2024

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

