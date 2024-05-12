The police in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria, have highlighted some behavioural changes that could indicate if a child has joined or is likely to join a cult group.

They noted that understudying such behaviours is key to understanding and guiding children from either joining or continuing as a cultist.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, gave the hints in a statement as part of an anti-cult campaign by the police command in the state. He released the statement on Monday.

The anti-cult campaign by the police in Anambra State apparently follows the recent cult-related attacks and killings in Awka, the state capital.

Why the campaign

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, explained that the police authorities in the state decided to embark on the campaign to help young Nigerians realise their potentials.

“It is a known fact that Nigeria is blessed with vibrant, energetic, and enterprising people full of potential.

“The potential can only be fully realised in a peaceful, secure environment. The Anambra Police Command shall sustain the fight against crime in the state through the advocacy platform of Police Campaign Against Cultism & Other Vices,” he said.

Behavioural changes to watch out for

The police spokesperson highlighted the following as behavioural changes to watch out for in a child:

Sudden changes in personality. For example, a person known to be an extrovert suddenly becomes introverted or vice-versa.

2. Asking questions or engaging in conversations with people and seeking their validation or justification for gangs or groups.

3. Suddenly being afraid and fascinated with or bearing weapons.

4. Sudden urge to seek justice through self-help and making open or subtle threats about avenging a rift.

5. Resort to the use of drugs and alcohol to get intoxicated, pains, and succumbing to peer pressure.

6. Suddenly staying away from home for days and staying late at night.

7. When your child is always on a longer call than necessary and surfing the internet in search of ways to cause pain to other people.

8. When your child becomes so interested in a group of friends especially with particular identification like colour, handshakes and hanging out.

