Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu on Saturday placed a N10 million bounty on the killers of two police officers in Enugu State, promising to fish out the culprits.

He said the government would use every resource at its disposal to bring the killers to book.

Mr Mbah announced the reward while briefing journalists after a State Security Council meeting at the Government House, Enugu, which also had in attendance the State’s Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu.

Others are the State Director, State Security Services, Theresa Egbunu; Garrison Commander, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, Murtala Abu; and the State Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Peter Ogar, among others.

Mr Mbah said available security information pointed toward the men of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), who came in several SUVs, among them a black Lexus SUV.

He, therefore, called on members of the public to be on the lookout for the criminals and the exhibits and report the same to security agencies.

“We just rounded off our Security Council meeting where we discussed, among other things, the gruesome killing of our policemen, men of the Enugu State Police Command, by criminals suspected to be members of the ESN.

“Let me say this: this bestial and cold-blooded action cannot be condoned in Enugu State.

“I have given my directives to the security agencies that there must be no hiding place for these criminals in Enugu State.

“We must use everything necessary to hunt down, arrest, and bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

“We have also placed a bounty of N10 million as a reward to anyone who would have any useful information that will lead to the arrest of these criminals,” he said.

The governor enjoined members of the public to come forward or call the police and other security agencies with any useful information that could lead to the arrest of these criminals.

He added that there was no room to accommodate vagabonds and miscreants in the state.

“We are going to do everything necessary to ensure that the ultimate sacrifice made by our valiant policemen does not go in vain.

“Our condolences go to the bereaved families. I will also ensure that as government, we will provide the necessary support to the bereaved families,” he said.

The governor vowed to come after those who murdered the police officers and other security agents with everything it had.

“We are going to deploy all the necessary technology and forces within our powers to track, capture and defeat them.

“Enugu State and indeed, with the support of the security agencies, we are going to make life uncomfortable for those who do not want to live in a decent society,” he said.

(NAN)

