After several weeks on the sidelines battling injury, Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi returned to action on Saturday as Nottingham Forest battled against Chelsea in a five-goal thriller at the City Ground.

Awoniyi was handed a cameo appearance; replacing Moussa Niakhaté in the 86th minute.

Though the striker could not help his team from escaping a 3-2 defeat in the hands of the resurgent Chelsea team, Forest will be relieved other results went their way and they are all but sure of their Premier League status next season.

Awoniyi’s return is also a potential boost for the Super Eagles ahead of next month’s World Cup qualifying matches against South Africa and Benin Republic.

Forest Vs Chelsea

Saturday’s match was filled with intense moments, goals, and a flurry of substitutions.

The first half began with Chelsea taking an early lead through Mykhailo Mudryk’s goal in the 8th minute.

Nottingham Forest equalised in the 16th minute with Willy-Arnaud Boly’s header.

The teams went into halftime with the score tied at 1-1.

In the second half, Callum Hudson-Odoi put Nottingham Forest ahead in the 74th minute.

However, Chelsea responded quickly with Raheem Sterling’s goal in the 80th minute, leveling the score at 2-2.

Nicolas Jackson scored the winning goal for Chelsea in the 82nd minute off an assist from the returning Reece James, securing their victory.

Throughout the match, there were several yellow cards, substitutions, and attempts on goal.

Nottingham Forest’s Ryan Yates hit the post twice, while Chelsea’s Thiago Silva and Christopher Nkunku also had close attempts.

The win now sees Chelsea tied on 57 points with Newcastle though the Maggpies have a superior goals difference. With two more games to end the season, the chance for European football next season is still within reach for the Blues.

Other matches

Michael Olise’s stunner helped Crystal Palace go six games unbeaten with a 3-1 triumph over Wolves at Molineux.

Frank Onyeka was on the winning side as Yoane Wissa’s 95th-minute strike inspired Brentford to a 2-1 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Elsewhere, Abdoulaye Doucoure’s goal helped Everton beat already-relegated Sheffield United 1-0 at Goodison Park.

Burnley and Luton also lost their games on Saturday and are now destined for a return to the Championship.

Meanwhile, in the day’s early kickoff, Manchester City recorded an emphatic 4-0 victory to return to the summit of the Premier League table.

