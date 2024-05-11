The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and its spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, have been criticised over a press statement on the arrest of a Nigerian journalist, Daniel Ojukwu.

The statement by the NPF was posted on its X handle on Friday evening after the release of the journalist.

Mr Ojukwu, a reporter with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), was arrested by the police and detained for nine days.

He regained freedom on Friday, a day after a coalition of 23 media and civil society organisations gathered at the Force Headquarters in Abuja to protest his illegal detention.

Police statement

In a four-paragraph statement, signed by its spokesperson, Mr Adejobi, and titled, ” FIJ’s Case: Ojukwu’s arrest, investigation justifiable under the law,” the police said that “Mr. Ojukwu was lawfully apprehended and detained pursuant to a valid remand warrant issued by a competent court of justice on May 2nd 2024. His initial detention in Lagos and subsequent transfer to Abuja by the FCID-National Cybercrime Centre (NCCC) aligns with standard investigative procedures undertaken by police.”

He added that “Mr Ojukwu has a case to answer and as such will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigations.”

Mr Adejobi further stated that the release of Mr Ojukwu came after he had met his bail conditions by also providing a surety and not the demonstration by CSOs and journalists.

“He has however been released upon providing a reliable surety today Friday 10th May, 2024, pending the commencement of prosecution at the Federal High Court which has jurisdiction over cyber related crimes.”

“It is instructive to note that his release has no correlation with the unwarranted protest held at the Police Headquarters on 9th May, 2024, but strictly due to him meeting the bail requirements and the policy of the Force on being rule of law compliant.”

However, many Nigerians jumped on the trending post and decried the statement as a breach of fundamental human rights and an action of impunity by the police, which doesn’t entrench the concept of fair hearing.

They described the action of the police as an impunity, abuse of power and disregard for the rule of law

Outrage

One user, @Orguy said “The report for which he was arrested, have YOU investigated to ascertain the veracity of same? Also, do you mean that EVERY petition results in an arrest of the person(s) named therein? As we’ve seen in the past, some baseless petitions are initiated as a cover for unduly oppressing others by the Police. Remember that Justice mustn’t only be done, but must be seen to be done… Ire, o.”

“It’s the way of Nigeria. We revel and glory in impunity and abuse of power, coupled with a gross disregard for due process of law.”

They questioned why the police would arrest and detain an individual for more than 24 hours and also without a court warrant or thorough investigation before their action.

The users also spotlighted that the police obtained a court warrant after arresting the journalist, stressing such action as illegal while some said it was an abduction.

“The NPF have now become nothing but a tool for oppression 🤦🏾‍♂️

You arrested him before obtaining a warrant and then went ahead to keep him for 10 days. Na today una remember to do press release… mtcheeew.” another user @Erimus said

“Warrant of arrest granted on 2nd May while he was abducted on the 1st? Make it make sense… And why must you arrest someone without concluding investigation? You can do better 👍” @PrinceChioke said

@OladeleEnahoro said, “That is not arrest but kidnapping & the law says u can’t keep him for more than 48 hrs b4 charging him to court. He spent 10days with you lawbreakers & in saner climes where policing is effective, u investigate before arrest & not d other way round. Also no warrant for his arrest.”

@Realtorinc said, “Exactly, it is shameful that Nigeria police will arrest based on petition by one on another, instead of investigating first, to see the basis, motive and reasons for the petition. Some people will owe you money and still go write a petition against you, just to scare you away.”

