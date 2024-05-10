A group, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Solidarity and Development Forum, has rejected the call for the removal of Governor Siminalayi Fubara Rivers State from office.

It also asked the party’s Caretaker Committee Chairman in the state, Tony Okocha, to resign his position.

The forum stated this during a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

Mr Okocha had on Wednesday called for the removal of Mr Fubara from office following the lingering political crisis in Rivers State House of Assembly.

“It’ll be foolhardy for us to sit down and see someone way less than Mr President insult him under our very nose.”

“To that extent, in consultation with my party, we are directing APC members who are in the Assembly to commence the impeachment of Governor Sim Fubara immediately.

“And if they don’t do that, there’s what they call party discipline, and we shall invoke that section of the constitution and deal decisively with them,” he said.

Convener of the forum, Kabir Matazu, condemned Mr Okocha’s call, describing it as a deliberate ploy to destabilise the government and sow chaos in the state.

He accused Mr Okocha of displaying disrespect for President Tinubu, who he said had previously appealed for all parties involved to uphold the status quo and pursue peaceful resolutions.

“It will be unfair and unwise for any party member or individual not to resonate in the same frequency with our president. It is very disheartening to witness Chief Tony Okocha’s unguided utterances, which not only disregard the president’s call for peace but also pose a threat to the stability and progress of our beloved party.”

“We are appalled by the chairman’s unguided fervour and lack of understanding of the complex challenges facing Rivers State. His actions are a dent in the respectable image and good representation of what our party stands for.”

“It Is evident to everyone that Chief Tony Okocha has lost sight of the vision and principles of the APC, as his misguided loyalty has compromised the integrity and status of our party,” he stated.

Mr Matazu called on Mr Okocha to resign from his position immediately, warning that his continued stay in office would only exacerbate party tensions and destabilise the state.

According to him, the chairman’s misguided loyalty is tarnishing the image of the party.

He said all status quo must be maintained because the crisis posed a threat to the country’s democracy.

Mr Matazu commended Mr Fubara for heeding President Tinubu’s call and demonstrating unwavering commitment to inclusive governance.

He said the president has made efforts to foster a government free from nepotism and marginalisation for progress and unity in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the forum’s co-convener, Igwe Ude-Umanta, condemned the impeachment call, saying it is unjustifiable and detrimental to democracy’s foundation.

“By calling for the impeachment of Governor Fubara without justifiable cause, Mr Tony has not only undermined the unity and cohesion of our party but also endangered the foundation of our democratic system,” he said.

