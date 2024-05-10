The Chairman of Bali Local Government Council in Taraba State, Dauda Dakka, has explained why the council stopped some workers’ salaries.

About 100 workers, in a statement on Wednesday, accused the chairman of stopping their salaries since January.

The chairman of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in the area, Abdulmumuni Isa, confirmed the claim.

However, Mr Dakka told PREMIUM TIMES in Jalingo on Thursday evening that the claim was “absolutely false and mischievous.”

He accused the local NULGE of insincerity in the issue. “It is regrettable that a union that should uphold the principles of accuracy is involved in spreading incorrect information,” Mr Dakka said.

He said he inherited the issue when he assumed office, and only 37 persons were affected.

“When I assumed office, I inherited this problem, and upon inquiry, I discovered that most of the affected individuals were relatives of deceased or retired staff, and the replacement was done in collaboration with NULGE.

“Some individuals retired or transferred their service, and instead of removing their names from the payroll, the account numbers of their relatives were fraudulently substituted for their own, making it challenging for banks to pay them.

“When we uncovered this, we ordered the compilation of all affected persons, and out of the 37 names discovered in the fraudulent act, names of eight genuine local government staff mistakenly found their way on the list and are also being affected.

“In February this year, I officially wrote to the Local Government Service Commission, and they provided the names of the affected persons, promising to rectify the issue.

“It is unfortunate that the problem was not rectified in the payment of last month’s salaries, and I am still following up on the issue to ensure its resolution,” he said.

Mr Dakka alleged that many “ghost workers” are still receiving salaries in local governments across the state.

As a result, he asked NULGE officials in the state to help fish out and eliminate the ghost workers in the local government system.

He then appealed to the affected staff to remain calm because steps were being to address the problem.

