President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Chukwuemeka Woke as the managing director/chief executive officer of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority.

Mr Woke is a seasoned engineer and politician. He had served as Chairperson of Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State and was chief of staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, for many years.

The president expects the new CEO of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority to discharge his duties with integrity and in conformity with the highest standards of transparency, while working at harnessing and developing the water resource potential of the area, as well as ensuring that the Authority is a channel for holistic and integrated industrial, agricultural, and community development.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

May 9, 2024

