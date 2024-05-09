A commandant with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Christopher Oluchukwu, has been convicted by the Katsina State High Court for participating in an employment scam.

A statement from the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said on Thursday that the trial judge, Abbas Bawale, handed down the conviction on Tuesday.

Mr Oluchukwu was accused of receiving sums of money from individuals, promising them job placements at the NSCDC.

The statement revealed that three victims reported the matter to ICPC after the promised jobs failed to materialise and their funds were not refunded. The victims each paid N200,000, N300,000, and N400,000, respectively.

During the trial, counsel for the ICPC, Ibrahim Garba, outlined how Mr Oluchukwu’s actions violated sections 8, 10, and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000. The prosecution detailed instances of corrupt practices, including the acceptance of bribes for job placements within the NSCDC.

The judge found Mr Oluchukwu guilty on all nine counts brought against him. The court sentenced him to five years imprisonment without an option of a fine. The sentences are to run concurrently..

One of the counts read:” That you Christopher Oluchukwu Ugwubujo on or about the 25th and 28th day of November 2014 within the jurisdiction of this Court while being a public officer with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) conferred corrupt advantage upon yourself by obtaining a total sum of four hundred thousand naira (N400, 000. 00) from one…for a job placement for her daughter into NSCDC and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.”

The ICPC Act under which the NSCDC commandant was prosecuted criminalises different forms of corruption, including bribery, embezzlement, and abuse of office, and prescribes penalties for those found guilty of these offences.

