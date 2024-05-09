The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has implored members of the media team participating in the 2024 Hajj to ensure accuracy and objectivity in their reportage of the exercise.

Executive Chairperson of the commission, Jalal Arabi, said this during a meeting with the team in Abuja on Thursday.

The meeting held at the Hajj House was attended by media personnel who will be attending the annual Muslim ritual.

Mr Arabi stressed that media team members must maintain the highest ethical standards, as their reporting has a profound impact on the community.

“You are in a position that can make or mar a community. The concern is to ensure that you do what is right to the best of your ability and conscience.

“I have no doubt in my mind that you have proven your worth in all spheres, but there is no harm in being reminded as to the high expectations from you to do the right thing throughout the pilgrimage.

“The commission is open to constructive criticisms and guidance,” he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

Mr Arabi also encouraged the media team to take an active role, reminding them that their responsibilities extend beyond reporting, to also guiding and supporting fellow pilgrims when needed.

Also speaking, NAHCON Commissioner for Planning, Research, Statistics, Information and Library Services, Abubakar Yagawal, a professor, enjoined the media team to protect the interest of Nigeria and project the image of the commission positively.

He quoted Prophet Muhammad as saying that “whoever believes in Allah and the last day should either say what is good or keep quiet.”

Responding, Mousa Ubandawaki, Chairperson of the media team and Deputy Director of NAHCON’s Information and Publications Division, pledged the team’s commitment to serving the best interests of pilgrims and the nation.

About 51,000 intending pilgrims from Nigeria are expected to participate in the 2024 Hajj.

The airlift of intending pilgrims will commence on 15 May.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

