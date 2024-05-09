The Taraba State government has decried an over two weeks blackout in the Nigerian north-east, saying the situation has worsened security and economic challenges in the region.

Some states in the region, including Taraba, have been experiencing power outage since the vandalisation of four transmission line towers along the Jos-Gombe 330kv line.

Addressing journalists on the development on Thursday, the state commissioner of Energy and Economic Development, Naomi Agbu, said criminal activities have increased in the region since the electricity challenges began.

“These senseless acts of sabotage have not only jeopardised the reliability of electrical infrastructure in the North-east region but have also resulted in widespread inconvenience and hardship for our communities, plunging millions into blackout.

“Recent reports received have shown spikes in crimes and insecurity issues for a region like the North that is already endangered. The cascading effects to our regional economy, especially in terms of food production, cannot be exaggerated,” she noted.

Miss Agbu condemned the vandalisation of the transmission line towers.

She said despite the fact that it is a federal government issue, the state government was collaborating with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) to address the situation.

“We have also contacted the Minister of Power but we are yet to get a positive feedback.

“In addition to our immediate efforts of monitoring the restoration of electricity supply, YEDC has informed us on the measures that they are implementing to enhance the security and resilience of electrical infrastructure

“This includes increasing surveillance and patrols of transmission line corridors, implementing stricter access controls to critical infrastructure sites, and enhancing community engagement to raise awareness about the importance of protecting these electrical assets,” Miss Agbu said.

She urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or individuals near transmission line towers or electrical facilities.

