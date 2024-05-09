The Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona has named the Senior Consultant on Media to Ogun State governor, Tunde Oladunjoye, as Onigegewura (One with the golden pen) of Ijebuland.

Mr Oladunjoye was notified of the award of the chieftaincy title in a letter dated 2 May 2024, and signed by the monarch.

“By Ijebu ancient tradition and custom, and the prerogative of the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, we honour our sons and daughters who have distinguished themselves within our cherished society in character, in their fields of endeavour and made enormous contributions to the economic and social well-being of our people with chieftaincy titles. In other words, we confer chieftaincy titles to celebrate excellence, distinction and nobility,” the letter read.

The Awujale said that the palace had been observing with satisfaction and pride Mr Oladunjoye’s professionalism and willingness to serve without counting the cost.

He noted that Mr Oladunjoye’s industry, patriotism, loyalty, excellence and uncommon contributions to Ijebuland were unassailable and worthy of commendation.

“As a media practitioner, you have used the instrumentality and power of the media to project the throne of Awujale, and as a weapon against discord and disunity in our society.

“You have consequently become a champion of democracy and a thoroughbred Ijebu. For these and many other reasons, it is my pleasure to confer on your good self, the title of Onigegewura of Ijebu with all the rights, honours, privileges and responsibilities appertaining thereto. Please accept my hearty congratulations,” the letter further read.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

Mr Oladunjoye is the Publisher of Tunes Magazine, a development-focused magazine. He is a member of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ). He is also a member of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), and was at a time, the auditor of the Lagos branch of ANA.

Mr Oladunjoye, a former National Publicity Secretary of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), was the Assistant Publicity Secretary of the Directorate of Strategic Communications of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council for President Bola Tinubu.

He was also a member of the publicity committee of the APC presidential primary.

He is the Ogun State Publicity Secretary as well as the current Coordinator of South-west Publicity Secretaries of the APC.

With a bias for arts, social policy, politics, human rights reporting and media advocacy, Mr Oladunjoye, for several years, covered the biggest film festival in the world, the Cannes Film Festival, Cannes, France.

A journalist, activist, author, community leader, poet, publisher and politician, Mr Oladunjoye has been a multiple award winner right from his days as a student at the foremost journalism training school in Nigeria, the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Ogba-Ikeja, Lagos. The Students Union of both the Ibadan and Ogba campuses of the institute honoured him with awards of excellence.

As Council Chairperson in Ijebu East Local Government (2007-2010), Ogun State, he was named the Overall Best Chairperson in Ogun State for 2008 and 2009, becoming the first and only chairperson to date, to win the coveted award back-to-back. He was later announced as the Best Council chairperson in South-west Nigeria, while his score was the highest among others so nominated in the six geopolitical zones.

In his reaction on being informed of Awujale’s honour, Mr Oladunjoye said: “This is the best! I have called Baba (Awujale) to thank him. I am most grateful. This is a chieftaincy title that money cannot buy.”

In accepting the honour of Onigegewura of Ijebuland, Mr Oladunjoye described it as a rare privilege.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

