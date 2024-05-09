A team from the Nigerian Army Headquarters, Department of Army Administration, on Wednesday, visited the 301 Artillery Regiment (GS) in Gombe, Gombe State, to assess the state of barracks infrastructure in the state.

This is contained in a press statement issued in Gombe by Mazinho Attah, a captain and Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations, 301 Artillery Regiment (General Support).

Mr Attah said that the Acting Deputy Chief of Administration (Army) Veterans Affairs Department (VAD), Umaru Alkali, a brigadier-general, led the team to the state.

Mr Attah quoted Mr Alkali as saying that the visit was directed by the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, a lieutenant-general, and aimed at improving facilities and enhancing the welfare of veterans and serving personnel.

“The visit is to address current conditions of legions, Nigerian Army cemeteries as well as command schools and hospitals,” he said.

He further highlighted the ongoing efforts of the Nigerian Army leadership to ensure that troops and family welfare of serving and retired personnel remained top priority of the service.

ALSO READ: Army conducts conversion exercise for 528 officers

While receiving the team, the Commander 301 Artillery Regiment, Musa Ahmed, a colonel, briefed the team on the current conditions of facilities in Gombe State.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

Mr Ahmed noted the significance of completing ongoing projects at the new barracks and making it befitting for the regiment.

He further said that the assessment visit was crucial to boosting the morale of troops as well as impact positively on their living conditions.(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

