Kano State students at the Federal University Dutse in neighboring Jigawa State, on Wednesday, held a protest over the failure of the Kano State government to pay their tuition fees.

The students, who are members of the National Association of Kano State Students (NAKSS), said over 3,000 of them at the university have not paid the fees.

During the protest at the Government House in Kano, the students urged the state government to redeem its promise to help them pay the fees to enable them sit the first-semester examination.

The leaders of NAKSS in the school told reporters that Kano indigenes studying at FUD were allowed to sit the second-semester examination for the last academic session after the state government reached an agreement with the university to pay 60 per cent of the total amount.

But the leader of the students’ union government at FUD, Umar Korau, said the government is yet to make the payment, about eight months later.

Mr Korau said over 3,000 students could not pay for themselves, which was why they asked the government to assist them.

The students complained that the university authorities demanded payment of the fees before allowing the students to sit the first-semester examination.

The university last year in January announced a 200 per cent increase in tuition fees.

This raised tuition fees from N30,000 and N40,000 to a minimum of N100,000

During the peaceful protest on Wednesday, the placard-bearing students reminded the Kano State government of their plight. They said many of them would drop out of school if they were not allowed to take their examinations because of the fees.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Shehu Sagagi, who received the protesting students, said their message would be delivered to the governor.

However, the students refused to leave the Government House gate as of 6:30 p.m. as they insisted on seeing the governor, Abba Yusuf.

