A bill seeking to establish a National Internship and Unemployment Benefit Scheme has passed second reading at the Senate.

It was sponsored by Salisu Shuaib (APC, Ogun Central) and supported by majority of the lawmakers during the plenary on Wednesday.

The bill intends to create part-time jobs for unemployed graduates with a view to allowing them acquire working experience and earn stipends during the period.

Mr Shuaib, while leading a debate on the bill, stressed the need to create the unemployment benefit scheme.

The senator explained that the scheme would restore the hope of youth and unemployed graduates by giving them the opportunity to acquire working experience before securing a full-time employment.

He argued that the scheme would also reduce criminal activities in the country because many of the youth would be engaged with work.

Mr Shuaib said the scheme would create a database for unemployed graduates and would be more effective in its intervention programmes than existing government agencies such as the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) and the Industrial Trust Fund (ITF).

Debate

Majority of the senators who contributed to the debate supported establishment of the scheme.

Ahmed Wadada (SDP, Nasarawa West) supported the establishment of the scheme.

Mr Wadada proposed that the focus should be on creating an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive and consequently create jobs.

“If the environment is enabling enough to have up to 10 Dangotes, the rate of unemployment will be reduced to the barest minimum. The emphasis at all times should be to create the needed enabling environment”, Mr Wadada said.

Okechukwu Ezea (LP, Enugu North ) also supported the establishment of the scheme.

Mr Ezea lamented the high rate of unemployment in the country.

He suggested that the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) scheme could be expanded to cover the unemployment scheme.

“In my constituency, I face a barrage of demands for jobs. Our youth are impoverished. Some wander for jobs until they pass the employment age. It is an emergency situation. It should not be suspended until the enabling environment is created”, Mr Ezea said.

Majority of the senators voted in support of the bill, when the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, put it to vote for second reading.

