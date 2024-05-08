The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, (NIPSS) has asked President Bola Tinubu to issue an executive order to regulate sports betting in Nigeria.

NIPSS made this call on Wednesday during a public hearing organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Inter-Governmental Affairs.

The hearing was on the need to curtail the dangerous effects of sports betting and the need for the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) to comply with the Lottery Regulatory Commission Act, of 2005.

The institute called for a holistic review of the existing legislation to prevent addiction, fraud and underage participation in sports betting.

Sandra Agbor, a deputy director at NIPSS, who represented the Director General of NIPSS, Ayo Omotayo, said the executive order would serve as a short-term measure pending the enactment of proper legislation.

“The negative effects should be factored into the design of a holistic response that will protect the underage, prevent fraud, and confront addiction in Nigeria.

“While awaiting the review and passage of the Act, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria should issue an Executive Order on the dangers of sports betting in Nigeria,” she said.

Despite the popularity of sports betting in Nigeria, the sector still faces issues of underage gambling and addiction.

Proffering remedies, Mrs Agbor said, “Bet addicts should be made to receive counselling and treatments.”

She added that “The NLRC in collaboration with the federal and state ministries of health should ensure the establishment of units in public hospitals and primary health centres for quick response to the medical needs of addicts by the fourth quarter of 2024.

“The NLRC should ensure that betting companies fund the units that provide free medical/mental treatments for betting addicts by the first quarter of 2025.

“There should be an increased awareness campaign to educate the public, especially the youth, on the risks and negative effects of sports betting on individuals and society,” she said.

Mrs Agbor’s position was also reechoed by the Legal Officer of Nigerian Bookmakers, Olafadeke Akeju, who said the association acknowledged the concerns on the potential dangers of gaming.

Mrs Akeju said the association is concerned about the rate of addiction and underage gamblers.

“It is essential to recognise the proactive measures taken by the association and its members over the years to address these issues,” she said.

We must protect children — lawmaker

In his remarks, the Chairperson of the Committee, Canice Nwachukwu (APC, Imo), said the government must protect children in the sector through proper regulations.

“This committee will make sure we have a level playing ground, where all the mechanisms that will make it run smoothly without becoming inimical to societal progress, are in place.

“There are advantages and disadvantages of whatever one does; we have to play within the rules of engagement. There is a need to introduce a central monitoring system; this to a reasonable extent will help address the issues,” he said.

Consequently, Mr Nwachukwu directed all gaming operators to furnish the committee with the details of winners and losers, and the number of attempts made by individuals.

