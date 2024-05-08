The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned Abubakar Dandare, a Registrar of the Upper Sharia Court in Gusau, Zamfara State, for alleged forgery and misappropriation of a dead man’s N3.8 million.

The EFCC counsel, Peter Attah, told the court that Mr Dandare committed the offence on 4 December 2012.

He said the defendant while being entrusted with the N3.8 million retention fee paid by the Zamfara Ministry of Finance for the family of late Ladan Mada, dishonestly misappropriated the money.

The EFCC said that the offence of criminal breach of trust is contrary to section 311 of the Penal Code CAP 89 Laws of Northern Nigeria 1963 and is punishable under section 312 of the same law.

Mr Attah also alleged that Mr Dandare forged the signature of Mr Mada on the Court Cash Deposit register of the court to intent the money.

The offence, the prosecution said, is contrary to section 363 of the penal code CAP 89 Laws of Northern Nigeria 1963 and punishable under Section 364 of the same law.

The defence counsel, Bello Umar, observed that the laws in which the accused was arraigned before the court were all repealed following the passage of the Zamfara 2022 penal code.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

He therefore prayed the court to dismiss the case.

The judge, Bello Shinkafi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N5 million and two sureties in like sum.

The judge also ordered the sureties to deposit two passport photos and their phone numbers with the court.

He adjourned the case until 6 June for further mention.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

