The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has shut down three unregistered bakeries and a sachet water factory in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The spokesperson of the NAFDAC in the South-south region, Cyril Monye, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Monye said the affected facilities were operating in makeshift structures with poor hygiene standards, posing severe health risks to consumers.

Bakeries

The NAFDAC spokesperson said apart from operating in an unclean environment, the bakeries were not registered by the owner.

Giving an instance of the unhygienic environment, he said the firm, located in the Rumuokparali and Mgbuoba Areas of the state, was found to be operating in unsanitary conditions, including using a lister generator inside the production room.

Water factories

Mr Monye said the sachet water factory was shut down for producing in a facility different from the one registered by NAFDAC.

He said the water factory, located along Mgboba-Choba Road, was also not conforming to standard best practices.

The NAFDAC Coordinator in Rivers State, Emmanuel Onogwu, urged residents of the state to continue providing valuable information to the agency to ensure the safety and quality of regulated products, Mr Monye said.

Mr Onogwu, a pharmacist who led the operation, lamented the activities of “unscrupulous producers of NAFDAC regulated products who indulge in their illicit business with total disregard to laid down rules and guidelines.”

The coordinator restated the agency’s commitment to carrying out its mandate of safeguarding public health.

Video clips

Some video clips showing the affected facilities were uploaded on the NAFDAC’s X handle on Tuesday.

The clips revealed the dirtiness of the facilities.

Some staff members were seen working at both the bakery and water factory.

At the water factory, several bags of sachet water and filled bottles of water dispensers were parked at some corners of the facility.

One of the staff members was heard claiming that they had not started the operation yet.

“We have not started production here. We are test-running the system. We just went to get the tank,” the unidentified staff member claimed.

“This is not a test run. This is more than a test run, please,” a female voice, later understood to be a NAFDAC official, responded.

