The police have arrested 17 suspected forex hawkers for illegal operation of Bureau de Change in Wapa area of Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State.

The Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

He said the operation was carried out in the BDC operations hub in Wapa, Fagge jointly by police and State Security Service (SSS) operatives.

”A total of 29 people were arrested out of which 12 were cleared.

“We recovered 68,000 CFA, and 30 Rupees (Indian currency) from them. All the suspects confessed to the offence and will be charged to court.

”This operation was carried out to flush out elements who operate illegally in order to destabilise the foreign exchange market in the country,” he said.

The commissioner commended the combined operatives for their commitment and cooperation in ensuring the success of the operation.

”The security measures put in place has sent the message that illegal financial activities will not be tolerated, and that those engaging in such practices will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

He advised all individuals and business operators in the financial sector to operate within the confines of the law, obtain the necessary licenses and always avoid unwholesome practices.

Mr Gumel thanked the people of the state for their support, cooperation and understanding, and urged them to continue to report any suspicious movement of person(s) or item(s) to the nearest security outfits for prompt action.

( NAN)

