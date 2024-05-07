A member of the House of Representatives from Borno State, Ahmed Jaha, has asked the federal government to engage foreign military mercenaries to tackle insecurity in Nigeria.

Mr Jaha, who represents Chibok/Domboa/Gwoza federal constituency of Borno State, said the government should bring back the mercenaries used by the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

The lawmaker made the call on Tuesday during a debate on a motion on insecurity moved by Ginger Onwusibe (LP, Abia) during plenary.

Mr Onwusibe had moved a motion on the tragic killing of Onumegbu Ifeanyi, a civil servant in Abia State. He was allegedly killed by five naval officers.

While contributing to the motion, Mr Jaha asked the federal government to consider bringing in mercenaries to end the nation’s lingering security challenges.

“We can bring in mercenaries. It was attempted during President Goodluck Jonathan, they were about to finish Boko Haram. The new president (Muhammadu Buhari) was convinced and he moved them out of the country and the insecurity keeps on escalating to other parts of the country,” he said.

Background

Nigeria has been battling violent extremists in the north-eastern parts of the country since 2009.

During Mr Jonathan’s administration, the group became emboldened and carried out several bombings in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Mr Jonathan in 2014 reportedly hired some ex-South African Defence Force (SADF) soldiers to train the Nigerian Armed Forces to combat the terrorists in the northeastern part of the country.

However, the then government denied hiring machineries as fighters, noting that they were just consultants.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, a retired army general, rode to power on the strenght of a promise to tackle insecurity across the country and openly opposed the use of foreign mercenaries. However, in his eight years in office, insecurity spread to other parts of the country.

Security agencies have failed us —Jaha

Mr Jaha said the security agencies have clearly failed Nigerians, and he will be leading the push for the adoption of military contractors.

“We are going to organise a movement to present a position paper on the attempt to bring machinery to bring an end to insecurity since our security agencies have failed Nigerians,” he said.

He said security agencies have failed to end violent insurgents, despite the allocation of “N19 trillion” to security-related agencies.

“In as much as a substantial amount of money is not going to be allocated or will continue to be allocated to security agencies, insecurity will never come to an end in Nigeria.

“From 2015 to 2023, more than N19 trillion was allocated to security and security-related sectors in Nigeria whereas, we have an alternative,” he said.

House to probe killing

While presenting his motion, Mr Onwusibe said Mr Ifeanyi was reportedly killed by five naval officers.

He called for investigation into the killing.

Consequently, the House resolved to mandate the Nigerian Navy to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the events leading to Mr Onumaegbu’s death, with a focus on identifying all individuals involved and holding them accountable under the law.

It also urged the authorities of the Nigerian Navy to implement measures to prevent similar incidents of torture and abuse within the Nigerian Navy, including enhanced training on human rights and adherence to legal protocols.

The House urged the federal government to provide adequate support and compensation to the family of the deceased.

Members voted in support of the motion when Speaker Abbas Tajudeen put it to vote.

