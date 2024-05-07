The Governing Council of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has approved the promotion of six staff to full professor and 11 others to associate professor.

The KWASU Acting Director of University Relations, Saeedat Aliyu, in a statement on Monday, listed the new professors to include Adebayo Olowoake who is with specialisation in soil fertility.

Others are Lawrence Ademiluyi — Entrepreneurship, Office Technology and Management; Adeoye Afolabi —- Corporate & Public Finance; and Isiaka Aliagan —- Journalism and Media Studies.

The rest are Sikiru Ahmed —- Physical and Computational Chemistry, and Aliru Mustapha —- Analytical, Environmental and Industrial Chemistry.

Mr Aliyu listed the new associate professors to include: Aliyu Ahmed —- Arabic Language; Abdulrasaq Mustapha —- Management Accounting, Accounting Theory and Taxation; and Abdulrahman Mustapha, Enterprise Creation, Incubation and Development.

Others are Abdulwaheed Musa —- Engineering Wireless Communication, Artificial Intelligence and Renewable Energy; Sefiu Bello —- Materials Characterisation and Development; and Abdulrafiu Isiaka —- Information System and Pattern Recognition.

The other associate professors are Kafayat Olatinwo —- International Space Law; Oyeshola Animashaun —- Tax Law, Business Regulations and Corporate Law; and Adediran Olushola —- Pure Mathematics.

The rest are Sunday Ojo —- Parasitology; and Abdullahi Taiwo Ajao —-Environmental Microbiology.

(NAN)

