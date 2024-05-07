A community official says three persons were injured and over 200 houses were damaged following a rainstorm in Miango District of Bassa Local Government of Plateau.

The Publicity Secretary of Miango Youth Development Association, Nuhu Nga, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the incident occurred on Monday afternoon.

Mr Nga listed affected structures to include residential houses, a clinic, schools, shops, and livestock pens.

The publicity secretary said that the rainstorm also uprooted some economic trees and left many people stranded.

He said that valuables such as documents, household products, cement, and many other items were destroyed by the rampaging rainstorm.

“Although no life was lost, three people were injured and have been taken to hospital for treatment.

“Currently, some affected persons have found refuge in neighbours’ houses.

“The damages caused by the rainstorm further put the Miango people, who have over the years suffered violent attacks and displacement of persons, in a more precarious situation.

“We call on the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the Local Government Council to come to assist the affected persons.

“We are also appealing to non-governmental organizations and well-meaning individuals to, as a matter of urgency, come to the aid of the affected persons as the rainy season intensifies,” he said.

(NAN)

