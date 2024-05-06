Donald Okogbe, representing PDP Akoko-Edo 11 in the Edo House of Assembly on Monday described his suspension as a “vendetta that was politically motivated”.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, on Monday, suspended Mr Okogbe and two other lawmakers over an alleged plot to impeach him and other principal officers.

The two other suspended lawmakers are Bright Iyamu (PDP-Orihonmwon South) and Adeh Isibor (Esan North East 1).

Mr Okogbe noted that the speaker, by the rules of the House and the Nigerian constitution, did not have the unilateral power to suspend a member.

Insisting that the allegations levelled against them were untrue and unfounded, Mr Okogbe noted that the action of the speaker was unconstitutional and against the rules of the House.

“The suspension is purely a vendetta that is politically motivated.

“The speaker acted with impunity and has become a tyrant in the red chair and has become one man suppressing the democratic ideals of the House,” he said.

Mr Okogbe, who also denied the allegations of planting charms in the assembly complex, said he was a devout Catholic and does not involve himself in ungodly acts.

“The allegations levelled against me and others are completely untrue and as a Christian, I hold strongly to my Catholic ideals. I do not have a hand in the ritual and I do not do ritual.

“The suspension came to me as a shock but what is more important is that the House rules and the Constitution of the country made it clear that suspension of any member can only be approved if it enjoys the support of the majority of the lawmakers.

“Our position is that the speaker does not have the sole power to suspend and that is the point we made during plenary.

“Even if that power exists, suspension of a member cannot be from one sitting and not indefinitely. Anything otherwise is illegal. The power to suspend rests on the members of the House,” he added.

Mr Okogbe said he was not bothered by the speaker’s actions. “I know that no unjust decision will stand and justice shall prevail,” he added.

Also speaking, Mr Iyamu said the suspension was illegal. He said they were still studying the situation.

“We are in a meeting, when we are done, we will brief you,” he said.

