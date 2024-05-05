President Bola Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, on his birthday.

The deputy speaker is of a remarkable leadership trajectory – from serving as chairman of Bende Local Government Area in Abia State at a young age to offering his expertise as senior special assistant to a governor and winning the seat for Bende Federal Constituency in 2019.

The president joined family, friends, and members of the National Assembly to celebrate an exceptional gentleman who has broken concrete moulds to rise through the political ladder.

President Tinubu commended Mr Kalu for his avowed devotion to the cause of building a united and prosperous nation where all Nigerians can thrive.

The president prayed to God Almighty to grant the deputy speaker many more years in fine health, wishing him renewed vigour and success in his service to the nation.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

(Media & Publicity)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

