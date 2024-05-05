Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni and his Ogun and Plateau States counterparts, Dapo Abiodun and Caleb Mutfwang, were among the awardees honoured at the 13th edition of the annual Independent Newspapers Limited (INL) Awards on Saturday.

The award ceremony, titled ‘Celebrating Excellence,’ took place at Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos.

It saw dignitaries receive the INL Awards for 2023 in recognition of their contributions in various sectors in the country.

While Mr Buni was honoured as the Man of the Year, Mr Abiodun was honoured as the Tech Innovative Governor of the Year.

Mr Mutfwang of Plateau State received the award for Governor of the Year (Community Empowerment), while the Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, bagged the award for Governor of the Year (Education & Youth Empowerment).

Other governors who received the INL prestigious award are the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah as Governor of the Year (Urban Development); the Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yaya as Governor of the Year (Health); Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji as Governor of the Year (Community Development); and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno as Governor of the Year (Fiscal Discipline).

Some other awards recipients on the night included the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, who was honoured as the Legislator of the Year (National), and Olabode George and Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who were both honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Security Company of the Year award was received by Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited for its competence in pipeline surveillance.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company was recognised as the Indigenous Oil Company of the Year.

The Bridge Builder and Royal Father of the Day award was received by His Majesty Ogiame Atunwase III, the Olu of Warri.

Earlier in his address, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Daily Independent Newspapers, Steve Omanufeme, said that for the year 2023, the company could identify and recognise those who have performed excellently in their various areas of endeavour.

“The awardees were selected strictly based on their achievements while in office in 2023 without compromising the newspaper’s integrity as the most credible newspaper in Nigeria,” he said.

Chairman of the occasion, a former governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba, noted that the night was not a night of speeches but a night to honour awardees across all areas, including politics, religion, and culture.

He commended INL and members of the award committee for their abilities to select the high-class recipients who were honoured.

“I am happy that one of our respected kings is also being honoured,” he said.

He commended the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwaswe 111, represented by the Awee Warri Kingdom, for honouring the occasion.

