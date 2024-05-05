Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to arrive in Europe on Sunday, on a trip that will take him to France, Hungary and Serbia.

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal will receive Mr Xi on Sunday afternoon in Paris.

Talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are scheduled for Monday.

According to reports from the Élysée Palace, the talks will focus on the war in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, economic cooperation and climate protection.

Mr Macron said ahead of the visit that everything must be done to involve China in the major global issues.

As Europeans, we hope that the country will work towards the stability of the international order, Mr Macron said.

After his stay in France, 70-year-old Mr Xi will continue his visit to Serbia and Hungary.

Serbia maintains close relations with China and is a member of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, in which Beijing is investing billions in transport routes and harbours worldwide, but particularly in the Global South.

The Hungarian government of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is also considered to be China-friendly

Hungary is one of the few EU countries to be a member of the Belt and Road Initiative.

(dpa/NAN)

