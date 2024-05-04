President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Plateau South senator, Simon Lalong, on the occasion of his birthday.

Mr Lalong is a lawyer and politician with an illustrious career in public service. By sheer union of political and administrative dexterity, the senator advanced from apeaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly to governor of the naturally-endowed state.

He was minister of labour and employment, but currently represents Plateau South Senatorial District in the Senate.

President Tinubu thanked the former governor for his support as the director-general of the Renewed Hope Presidential Campaign and his dedication to the pursuit of progressive ideals.

The president wished Mr Lalong many more years in good health and success as he continues to represent the good people of Plateau State.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

