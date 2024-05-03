The police in Enugu State, South-east Nigeria, have arrested 195 crime suspects for various offences in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Kanayo Uzuegbu, disclosed this while parading the suspects at the State Police Headquarters on Friday.

The suspects

Mr Uzuegbu said the suspects were all arrested within April.

The police commissioner said 29 of the suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in kidnapping and abduction, 28 for armed robbery, 25 for robbery and stealing, seven for murder and culpable homicide and, 20 for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

He added that four suspects were arrested for rape, 37 for cultism, while 45 people were arrested for vandalism, burglary, and other offences.

“Majority of the suspects arrested have been arraigned in court and remanded in the correctional custodial centre, while others are still being investigated.

“Interestingly, two male suspects involved in conspiracy and abduction were arraigned, convicted and sentenced to three years imprisonment,” he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

“I wish to appreciate and commend officers and men of the Enugu State Police Command for the diligence, resilience and commitment shown towards the actualisation of these operational successes.”

Recovered arms and ammunition

Mr Uzuegbu said several arms and ammunition were recovered from the suspects during separate operations.

The police commissioner said some of the arrested suspects confessed to the crimes.

Ten AK-47 rifles, one sub-machine gun, 37 locally fabricated rifles, and 67 live ammunition of different calibres were among the items recovered from suspects, according to the police.

Others were 78 live cartridges, 25 vehicles, 15 tricycles and 25 motorcycles.

Nimbo attack, killings

Mr Uzuegbu also spoke on the recent attack in Nimbo Community, Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of the state where at least five people were killed by suspected herders.

The police commissioner said upon receipt of information about the attack, he quickly ordered the deployment of police operatives to track down the killers.

“These operations will be sustained until the perpetrators, and others involved in similar crimes, are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

He praised Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for their support and commitment to security in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

