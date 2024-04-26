The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Anambra State has arrested eight illegal security guards in the state.

The NSCDC Commandant in Anambra State, Olatunde Maku, announced this on Thursday while parading the suspects, according to a statement by the agency’s spokesperson in the state, Edwin Okadigbo, on Friday.

Mr Maku said the suspects were arrested during a recent crackdown on unlicensed private security guards in Awka, the state capital.

The commandant warned operators of illegal private security outfits in Anambra State to desist from the act or facing the consequences.

He maintained that NSCDC, as the regulatory body of the private security guards, will continue to monitor their activities especially considering the rising insecurity in the state.

The arrests were made in response to a tip-off about their activities in addition to the need to sanitise the security industry by clamping down on unlicenced private security companies in the state, he said.

“These suspects were apprehended following a raid carried out earlier on Thursday 25th April, 2024 by operatives of the NSCDC in Awka, Anambra State,” he said.

Mr Maku stressed that the arrest of the suspects was part of the mandate of the NSCDC and vowed to continue delivering on the mandate of the agency in Nigeria under the leadership of Ahmed Abubakar Audi, a professor.

“We are here in continuation of the execution of the NSCDC mandate, and we have not left any stone unturned in discharging our responsibilities,” he said.

The suspects

Mr Maku gave the names of the suspects as Uche Eze, 34, Patrick Nwoye, 27, and Okafor Chibuike, 21 – all males and working for RSS security outfit.

They also include Kingsley Asuauo, 20, Blessed Mfonu, 22, Ikechukwu Emeka, 21, and Amu Emmanuel, 23, – also males who were providing security services in some unnamed hotels in the state.

The eighth suspect, Tochukwu Chukwuemeka, 27, is an unlicensed member of G7 of the Anambra Vigilante Group security outfit, according to the statement.

Four pump action guns with 16 live cartridges were also recovered from the suspects, the NSCDC said.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that some of the arrested suspects were impersonating the Anambra Vigilante Group while others were hired by hotels to provide security services, despite knowing that the outfits were not licensed or registered,” Mr Maku said.

He stressed that the raid which was still ongoing will help to prevent the proliferation of illegal security outfits and reduce the risk of security breaches and criminal activities in the state.

“With this tough stance, the (NSCDC) command aims to restore sanity in the operations of the private security sector and ensure the safety and security of all Anambra residents.

“This arrest and recovery of weapons is a significant achievement in the effort to reduce crime in the state,” he said.

The NSCDC chief urged residents of the state to report any suspicious activities or illegal private guards’ outfits to the agency for prompt action.

He asked licensed private security companies to operate within the ambits of law and avoid engaging in illegal activities because any violation will attract severe sanctions.

“The (arrested) suspects are currently undergoing investigations, after which they would be charged to the competent court of jurisdiction for prosecution,” he stated.

