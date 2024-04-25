President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the Eze family over the passing of Ayogu Eze, a former senator.

The late politician represented Enugu North Senatorial Zone in the Senate from 2007 to 2015.

During his time in the Senate, he held several positions, including Committee Chairman on Information and Media; Chairman of the Committee on Works, among others.

President Tinubu also condoled the friends, associates, and former colleagues of the deceased, including the National Assembly as an institution.

The president prayed to God Almighty to grant repose to the soul of the departed and comfort to those in mourning.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

(Media & Publicity)

April 25, 2024

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

