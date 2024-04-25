The police in Rivers State, South-south Nigeria, said some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have killed of their officers, Sunday Baba.

Mr Baba, a police inspector, who served at Rumuolumeni area of the state lost his life on duty on Wednesday, the police in Rivers State said in a brief update posted on the state command’s X handle on Thursday.

“It’s sad that being a police officer means leaving home in good health, never certain of your return,” the command said without providing details of how the operative was killed.

The incident is one of the many attacks on police operatives by gunmen in the oil-rich state.

The killing occurred two months after another operative was killed by gunmen while conducting a stop and search operation in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Other killings

Gunmen have recently stepped up attacks on police operatives in the state, killing many of them.

PREMIUM TIMES in 2021 reported how seven operatives were killed in the state by gunmen at two different police facilities in the state – three were killed in Elimgbu police station while two were murdered at the divisional police headquarters in Rumuji.

Two operatives were killed at an attack on a security checkpoint along the East-West Road, this newspaper had reported.

Gunmen in August last year also shot dead a police inspector in front of a hotel in the D/Line axis of the state capital, Port Harcourt and carted away his rifle.

Punch newspaper reported that the assailants rode in a Toyota Corolla with speed and stopped in front of the hotel, shot dead the operative and zoomed off immediately.

Also in August last year, Bako Angbashim, a superintendent of police and divisional police officer in charge of Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state, was beheaded by gunmen.

The slain officer was killed by suspected members of the Iceland cult group in Odemude, a community in the local government area. The attackers laid in ambush for the officer, who along with his colleagues was planning a raid on some criminal hideouts in the area, PREMIUM TIMES reported.

The leader of the cult group, Gift Okpara, famously known as 2Baba was later killed by the police about five months after he led the gang that murdered the police chief.

