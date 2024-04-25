The police in Niger State have arrested two suspects in the killing of an Okada rider (motorcycle taxi operator) in Minna, the state capital.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, told journalists in Minna on Wednesday that Adamu Tumaka was killed at about 10 p.m. last Thursday.
He said the police investigation was ongoing to unravel the facts behind the incident to ensure diligent prosecution, assuring that the killers would be brought to justice.
Mr Tumaka was killed and his motorcycle stolen at Okada Road, Type-B Quarters in Minna.
The father of seven, a resident of the Gbeganu area of Minna, reportedly left home on Monday morning to get money to buy drugs for his sick son when he was killed and his Bajaj motorcycle and cell phone stolen.
The police spokesperson said Mr Tumaka’s wife, Fatima Adamu, on Tuesday morning, reported to the police headquarters in Minna that her husband was missing when she was shown a corpse, which she immediately identified to be that of him.
