Following his historic achievement in Times Square, New York City, Nigerian chess master Tunde Onakoya returned home to a hero’s welcome.

Fresh from setting a new world record for the longest chess marathon, Onakoya met with Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday.

Originally aiming for 58 gruelling hours, Onakoya pushed himself even further, playing continuously for a staggering 60 hours before finally concluding his challenge.

This feat shatters the previous record of 56 hours, 9 minutes, and 37 seconds, set by Norwegians Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad in November 2018.

Upon official verification by Guinness World Records, Onakoya’s achievement will officially eclipse the nearly six-year-old record.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, celebrating Onakoya’s triumph, took to his social media platform to express his admiration. He wrote: “Powerful visions birth movements that change lives. Today, we welcomed back our chess champion, @Tunde_OD, to Lagos.”

— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 24, 2024

Mr Sanwo-Olu continued, praising Onakoya’s embodiment of the “Lagos spirit” – resilient, ambitious, and driven. He highlighted Onakoya’s vision for empowering youth through chess, and pledged the state’s support in providing resources to fuel this “noble cause.”

Onakoya’s record attempt captured global attention, driven not just by the ambitious duration, but also by his mission to raise $1 million for underprivileged children worldwide.

The founder of “Chess in Slums Africa” received overwhelming support from the global chess community, with Nigerians across the world rallying behind him.

Onakoya is a champion for social good through chess. His “Chess in Slums Africa” project has demonstrably improved the lives of countless young Nigerians in Oshodi, Makoko, and other underserved communities.

By providing educational opportunities and removing them from potentially risky environments, the project has a significant impact. The funds raised through the record-breaking marathon will now be used for a global expansion.

Once officially recognised by Guinness World Records, Onakoya will join the esteemed company of distinguished Nigerians who have etched their names in the history books.

