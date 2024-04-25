The Kaduna State Chapter of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) has commended Governor Uba Sani for his consistent payment of the Consolidated Medical Salary Scale (CONMESS) to doctors in the state.

In a letter of appreciation addressed to the governor and seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the ARD praised Mr Sani’s efforts to improve the welfare of doctors in the state, citing the full implementation of the 2014 CONMESS from September 2023 as a significant achievement.

The association noted that this move has helped to tackle the internal brain drain that has plagued the state, leading to the loss of doctors to tertiary facilities within the state daily.

The ARD expressed its intention to present an award to the governor to convey its appreciation for his efforts.

The association highlighted that in less than a year in office, Mr Sani’s initiatives have instilled hope among doctors and paved the way for addressing other healthcare system challenges for the betterment of the state.

“We commend Governor Uba Sani for his bold move towards improving the welfare of state doctors,” said Richard Daniel, president of the ARD. “His actions have shown that he is committed to addressing the challenges facing the healthcare system in Kaduna State, and we are grateful for his leadership.”

The ARD urged the governor to continue his efforts to improve the healthcare system in the state, noting that his initiatives have impacted the lives of doctors and patients in the state.

