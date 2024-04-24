The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), under the leadership of its Acting Director General, Ignatius O. Ayewoh, recently paid a courtesy visit to the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajero, to seek collaboration with the Labour Union in the ongoing reform and privatisation programme of the Federal Government.

Mr Ayewoh emphasized the importance of collaboration with the labour unions to ensure the welfare of workers during and after government agency reforms.

He expressed gratitude to Mr Ajero and the Union for their past support and urged them to continue partnering with the Bureau, particularly as members of the Technical Committee (TC) of the National Council on Privatisation (NCP).

Highlighting BPE’s previous successes in various sectors of the Nigerian economy such as telecoms, banking, Eleme petrochemical, and port terminal concessions, Mr Ayewoh stated that the Bureau’s current strategy is focused on implementing Public Private Partnership (PPP) and concessioning in its transactions.

Furthermore, Mr Ayewoh informed Mr Ajero that BPE is working closely with the Accountant General’s Office to ensure the payment of all outstanding severance liabilities arising from the 2013 privatisation of the power sector, in accordance with agreements made with labour unions.

In response, Mr Ajero thanked the Acting DG for the visit and pledged the collaboration of the NLC with the Bureau in its reform activities.

It is worth noting that, in 2023 the BPE, along with other sister agencies, conducted a verification exercise for the payment of the agreed 16-month severance benefits to former staff of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), including certified Next-of-Kin (NOK) of deceased ex-staff. The exercise took place in 12 designated centers over four phases across the country.

Amina Tukur Othman

Head, Public Communications

April 23, 2024

