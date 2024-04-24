The Lagos State Government has sealed off Carrillion Construction’s building in Victoria Island for the illegal discharge of sewage into public drainage via a pumping machine.

The state’s Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, in a post on his X handle said that the building was sealed off on Wednesday.

The commissioner also said that the state would not tolerate environmental pollution at any level.

“The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) today Wednesday, 24 April 2024, sealed off the office building of Carrillion Construction at Plot 10b, T.F Kuboye Street, Oniru extension, Victoria Island after it was discovered that the building had been carrying out illegal discharge of sewage into the public drainage via a pumping machine,” the commissioner wrote.

Mr Wahab reiterated that the Lagos State Government had zero tolerance for the illegal discharge of untreated sewage/wastewater into the public drains and water bodies.

He called on citizens to desist from the unlawful act, which is a serious act of degradation of the environment.

