Arsenal thrashed their London rivals Chelsea 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night, consolidating their position at the top of the Premier League table.

According to Opta, this is Arsenal’s biggest-ever victory against Chelsea across all competitions (5-0), while this was the Blues’ heaviest defeat in a London derby since losing 6-0 to Queens Park Rangers in March 1986.

The Gunners got off to a flying start, grabbing the lead through Leandro Trossard in just the fourth minute.

The second half saw Arsenal completely dismantle Chelsea’s defence, scoring four goals in a ruthless 18-minute spell.

Former Chelsea player Kai Havertz grabbed a memorable brace, including a well-taken volley and a lofted effort that snuck over the goalkeeper.

Ben White also got on the scoresheet twice, with his second a beauty to behold as he jabbed the ball into the net after a well-taken cross from Declan Rice.

Arsenal controlled the midfield throughout the match, with Declan Rice particularly impressive. Gabriel Jesus came on as a substitute late in the game and nearly added another goal with a creative no-look pass.

This result sends a strong message to Arsenal’s title rivals.

The Gunners now sit three points clear of second-placed Liverpool with a game in hand and four points ahead of Manchester City, who have two games to catch up.

