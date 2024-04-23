Arsenal thrashed their London rivals Chelsea 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night, consolidating their position at the top of the Premier League table.
According to Opta, this is Arsenal’s biggest-ever victory against Chelsea across all competitions (5-0), while this was the Blues’ heaviest defeat in a London derby since losing 6-0 to Queens Park Rangers in March 1986.
5 – Arsenal recorded their biggest ever victory against Chelsea across all competitions (5-0), while this was the Blues’ heaviest defeat in a London derby since losing 6-0 to Queens Park Rangers in March 1986. Domination. pic.twitter.com/VONJBb6hCU
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 23, 2024
The Gunners got off to a flying start, grabbing the lead through Leandro Trossard in just the fourth minute.
|
The second half saw Arsenal completely dismantle Chelsea’s defence, scoring four goals in a ruthless 18-minute spell.
Former Chelsea player Kai Havertz grabbed a memorable brace, including a well-taken volley and a lofted effort that snuck over the goalkeeper.
Ben White also got on the scoresheet twice, with his second a beauty to behold as he jabbed the ball into the net after a well-taken cross from Declan Rice.
ALSO READ: EPL: Arsenal regain top spot as Trosssard, Odegaard score against Wolves
Arsenal controlled the midfield throughout the match, with Declan Rice particularly impressive. Gabriel Jesus came on as a substitute late in the game and nearly added another goal with a creative no-look pass.
This result sends a strong message to Arsenal’s title rivals.
The Gunners now sit three points clear of second-placed Liverpool with a game in hand and four points ahead of Manchester City, who have two games to catch up.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999