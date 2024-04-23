Some bandits have laid down their arms and embraced peace in Plateau State.

The Special Adviser to the state governor on security and Coordinator of Operation Rainbow, Gakji Shipi, disclosed this on Monday.

Speaking with journalists in Jos, Mr Shipi, a retired army brigadier-general, said the bandits turned in seven AK–47 rifles to the authorities.

He said the development indicated the effectiveness of the non-violent approach of the state government to tackling security challenges in the state.

Mr Shipi credited the concerted efforts of security agencies, vigilantes, and hunters in the Wase Local Government Area for the recent progress in curbing banditry and related security issues in the area.

He said the escalation of banditry in the state prompted the security agencies to broaden their focus beyond traditional hotspots.

The security adviser said success was achieved in Wase LGA through collaboration among local authorities, vigilante groups, the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), the State Security Service (SSS) and the police.

Mr Shipi said negotiations were ongoing with other bandit groups, particularly in Wase.

“For quite some time now, we have been taking a look at the security situation bedevilling the state and apart from the kinetic approach, we have decided to adopt the non-kinetic means to solve the problem.

“So far, seven AK47s have been returned and if we take it that one belongs to one bandit, that means seven of them have renounced banditry. But as I said, we are still negotiating.”

“We have also decided to shift attention to other areas, especially Wase Local Government Area, which have had a fair share of armed banditry and the endeavours have started recording success.

“We have started negotiations with them and you know these negotiations take time and it also takes time to build trust and for them to show goodwill,” he said.

Plateau attacks

PREMIUM TIMES reported how 15 persons were killed on Thursday by armed men in two communities in Bokkos and Mangu local government areas of the state.

Among the dead was a 200-level Computer Science student of Plateau State University in Bokkos.

The armed men attacked Tilengpat and Butura while the residents were asleep.

In January, the police arrested three suspected members of a gunrunning syndicate in connection with the 24 December attack on some communities in the state, in which over 100 people were killed.

Following the attack, President Bola Tinubu ordered security agencies to beef up their operations and fish out the killers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

