The Nigerian Army has dismissed soldiers for stealing armoured cables from the Dangote Refinery, Lagos.

Army spokesperson Onyema Nwachukwu, a major general, disclosed this in a statement on Monday. The two culprits, Innocent Joseph, a corporal, and Jacob Gani, a lance corporal, have been handed over to relevant authorities for further prosecution.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the soldiers were caught at Dangote refinery and detained in Lagos on 14 April.

He said that following a thorough investigation, the two soldiers were found guilty of abandoning their duty post and being in unauthorised possession of the materials.

“Subsequently, they were both charged for Failure to Perform Military Duties punishable under section 57, sub-section (1) and Other Civil Offences punishable under section 114, sub-section (1) of the Armed Forces Act CAP A20, the Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

“They were summarily tried. During the trial, the evidence against them was presented, and they were given the opportunity to present their cases and defend themselves. However, they were found guilty of the charges levelled against them in accordance with military laws, the spokesperson said.

“As a demonstration of NA’s zero-tolerance for misconduct and criminality within its ranks, the two soldiers have been dismissed from the NA with immediate effect and handed over to relevant authorities for further prosecution,” the statement said.

Mr Nwachukwu said the decisive action underscores the army’s resoluteness in maintaining its institutional integrity and reputation.

He stated, “We reassured the general public of its dedication to upholding integrity, discipline and accountability at all levels. We remain resolute in our duty to protect and serve the nation with honour and dignity.

“We urge the public to continue to support our efforts in safeguarding national security and promoting peace and stability across the nation.”

