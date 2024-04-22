The All Progressives Congress (APC) Appeals Committee for the governorship primary election held in Ondo State on Saturday has received three appeals from aspirants against the outcome of the election.

The aspirants who filed their appeals are Olugbenga Edema, Wale Akinterinwa and Jimi Odimayo.

The election committee, led by Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, declared Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa the winner of the primary election.

The Appeals Committee is led by Mohammed Abubakar, a former governor of Bauchi State.

Mr Aiyedatiwa scored 48,569 votes in the polls to come tops ahead of other 15 aspirants.

Other members of the committee include Obiocha Israel, Secretary; Jamilu Gwamna, Patrick Obahiagbo and Onyeka Okafor.

“We have received three petitions from these three aspirants: Gbenga Edema, Jimi Odimayo and Wale Akinterinwa,” Mr Abubakar said.

Mr Akinterinwa, in his petition, said the committee failed to abide by its guidelines set for the election.

“It is clear that the Committee did not distribute materials to any local government in Ondo State for the election.

“That the purported primary election said to have been conducted by the Ododo-led committee was a sham, a shame and rape of democracy.

“That the purported election should be cancelled and a new date should be picked and a new election conducted.

“That the Usman Ododo-committee has compromised itself because of not obeying its own rules and so should not be allowed to conduct the new election. I wish that you will do everything within your power to ensure our party is saved from this national embarrassment,” he said.

In the same vein, Mr Edema said he appealed the decision of the election committee because the said primary election was fraught with irregularities that run contrary to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended); the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress, APC; and the party guidelines set out for the conduct of the said election.

“We make bold to say that all these were missing in the so-called primary election purportedly held in Ondo State on 20 April, 2024,” Mr Edema said.

“We have brought this to your notice that no election ever held in Ondo State APC. The committee is invited to order that a proper election be held without delay,” he said.

On his part, Mr Odimayo called for the outright cancellation of the APC primary election and the disbandment of the seven-man committee with immediate effect.

“Kindly note that our party is the cynosure of all eyes and it is expected of us to do what is right at all times,” he said.

“As part of the party’s guidelines, nobody is allowed to be a Returning Officer in his or her ward of origin.

“This provision of the guidelines was flagrantly abused by the people saddled with the responsibilities of conducting a credible, free and fair primary election. The Returning Officers were assigned the election duties of their wards of origin. Such impunity would lead to a clash of interest,” he added.

Mr Abubakar, however, assured members of the party that the committee would be thorough and transparent in treating any complaint that was received.

“I can assure you that within a few days, we will consider the total number of petitions we receive and render a report to the national headquarters before the party takes a final decision on the issue.

“So, I am calling on all the aspirants who have complaint(s) to please, feel free to forward it to us. We have since established our office at the headquarters of the party for collection of the appeals,” he said.

