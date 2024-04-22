The Provost of the College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies (CAILS) in Ilorin, Sa’ad Hadi, says the institution has no hand in Saturday’s death of 33 cows.

Mr Hadi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that they knew nothing about the predicament of the cows which died at the school’s boundary.

”They did not eat anything on our premises, and we know nothing about what happened to them,” he said.

NAN reports that the 33 cows were suspected to have been poisoned, leading to their death, while their carcasses were later distributed to butchers for sale.

The incident happened along Atere Road, Al-Hikma University campus, at the boundary of CAILS.

The state government immediately sent its officials to visit Mandate Market, the market closest to the place where the animals died and confiscated all the suspected meat for laboratory tests.

Speaking with NAN on Monday in Ilorin, Mr Hadi said the animals were only passing by the school’s area when they started dropping dead.

He further said they gathered that the animals were coming from a rice farm in Atere village, where the farmer just fumigated the farm and they must have eaten from it.

“The incident happened on Saturday when there were no school activities, but the security officers notified the school management and the case was immediately reported to the nearest Civil Defence office.

“The police have also been informed of the development and they have been patrolling the school area since then,” the provost said.

Mr Hadi however said no one had so far contacted the school authorities to claim ownership of the dead cows, adding “The school does not have any farm for animal feed and does not support animal rearing.”

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

