The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed no fewer than fifty retail outlets for allegedly dispensing edible oil to the public on the streets and in the open markets in Kaduna, an official said.

The agency said that the axed outlets were found to be selling the commodity in an unhygienic manner, which could pose some serious health risks, including cancer.

The North-West Zonal Director of the agency, Josephine Dayilim, disclosed this on Monday in Kaduna at a one-day sensitisation workshop for dealers on the registration of packaged edible oil under the ‘Micro-scale in Nigeria’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop was jointly organised by NAFDAC, Mike-Ima Global Resources and the Kaduna State Chapter of the Edible Oil Dealers Association.

According to Ms Dayilim, edible oil vendors must ensure that they operate in hygienic environments to avoid the contamination of the products.

“Some people consume raw edible oil and if it happens to be contaminated it can cause some diseases including cancer.

“So, all the equipment and the environment must be kept clean, so also the workers who must also undergo routine medical checkups.

“So, production must be done in a room, using dispensers and not mere plastic materials and funnels,” the director warned.

“The agency would ensure that Nigerians consume only products that have been registered and certified by it as the leading regulator of all such products in Africa.

”We cannot compromise public health and we will do the right thing to safeguard the health and lives of Nigerians.”

According to Ms Dayilim, NAFDAC’s core mandate includes safeguarding public health, adding, “The exercise was organized due to the myriad of public outcries about the unwholesome production of edible oil across the country.

Ms Dayilim said, “There is no better time than now to have this awareness workshop as the need for it cannot be overemphasised.

”That during the agency’s regular surveillance activities, complaints have been received from the public for the proper regulation of the product.

”That it is a violation to sell any regulated product not registered by the agency.

”It has also been observed that some of these edible oils are being dispensed in an unregistered, unhygienic environment open to contamination.

”That consumption of products from unapproved sources and facilities could be injurious to health.”

The director said that the agency would ensure that the public buys food and other regulated products with its approved labels on them.

Ms Dayilim said, “Safe, quality and wholesome foods are being sold to the public, which can be achieved through regular monitoring by the agency.

“Impose appropriate sanctions for violations by placing violating outlets on hold and encouraging the owners to register such facilities based on NAFDAC-approved guidelines.

”In order with FG’s policy on the Ease of Doing Business, the agency is open to collaborations in order to boost MSMEs in the state.”

A cross-section of the participants who spoke commended NAFDAC for organising the event, promising to urgently comply and cooperate with it to further protect the lives of Nigerians.

(NAN)

