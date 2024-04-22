The All Progressives Congress (APC), Kano State chapter, has urged the public to ignore the purported suspension of the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The secretary of the party in the state, Zakari Sarina, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kano that the supposed suspension of Mr Ganduje by any group of individuals was null and void.

He said the suspension, which was announced on Sunday by a faction of the party, came from non-members of the party.

“It is impracticable for non-members to slam a national officer with suspension without recourse to laid down procedures as enshrined in the party’s constitution.

“I must make it clear that we are undeterred by the activities of these impostors because.

Their style lacks finesse and sophistication and has further exposed their political naivety, where Mr Ganduje is an acclaimed master.

“From available records, those behind the latest oddity are political jobbers who have offered themselves for financial benefits at the behest of dignity“, Mr Sarina alleged.

According to him, they don’t belong to the progressives because a good party member will not work towards destroying a legitimate member who was governor for eight years and rose to become a national chairman.

“It is because they are outsiders, they are simply not aware of the internal workings or ground rules of the APC on disciplinary actions. Hence, they resort to poor strategies that cannot stand logic and reason.

“We from the ward, local government level and state are solidly behind our leader who has contributed positively towards the political growth of our party’’, he told NAN.

Mr Sarina alleged that leader of the group who announced Ganduje’s purported suspension was a member of New Nigeria People’s Party who contested but lost the counselorship election in the ward.

He advised the media to be cautious of those who seek to use their platforms to promote falsehood.

“The media should, as a matter of fact, scrutinise issues that are paramount to the growth of democracy by being the driver of democracy’’, he said. (NAN)

