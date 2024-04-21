First Bank of Nigeria has appointed Olusegun Alebiosu as its acting managing director, two sources with knowledge of the development told PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday
Mr Alebiosu has been the bank’s executive director/chief risk officer since 2022.
He has been in the banking for nearly three decades, with expertise in credit marketing, trade, corporate and commercial banking, credit risk management among others.
Mr Alebiosu takes the crown from Adesola Adeduntan, who gave up the role abruptly on Saturday even though he was due to complete his tenure in December.
|
The decision to appoint Mr Alebiosu was reached on Sunday after a Saturday board meeting of the bank could not resolve the controversy surrounding Mr Adeduntan’s resignation.
Details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999