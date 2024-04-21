First Bank of Nigeria has appointed Olusegun Alebiosu as its acting managing director, two sources with knowledge of the development told PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday

Mr Alebiosu has been the bank’s executive director/chief risk officer since 2022.

He has been in the banking for nearly three decades, with expertise in credit marketing, trade, corporate and commercial banking, credit risk management among others.

Mr Alebiosu takes the crown from Adesola Adeduntan, who gave up the role abruptly on Saturday even though he was due to complete his tenure in December.

The decision to appoint Mr Alebiosu was reached on Sunday after a Saturday board meeting of the bank could not resolve the controversy surrounding Mr Adeduntan’s resignation.

Details later…

