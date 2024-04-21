The senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Tokunbo Abiru, has commended the 29-year-old Ikorodu-born chess master and coach, Tunde Onakoya, for setting a global record in the chess game.

Mr Onakoya broke the world record for the longest chess marathon after playing unbeaten for about 60 hours in New York City’s Times Square to raise money for underprivileged children.

He embarked on the marathon session on Wednesday, hoping to raise $1 million for children’s education across Africa through the record attempt.

The lawmaker, in his congratulatory message on Saturday, saluted the courage and determination of young Onakoya despite the adversities he faced while growing up in Ikorodu.

In a statement by his media aide, Enitan Olukotun, Mr Abiru noted that the rare feat has once again given a ray of hope to many young folks, particularly those from less-privileged homes striving to fulfil their dreams and aspirations.

The senator noted that Mr Onakoya had become a beacon of hope for many young folks working towards global relevance in their respective endeavours.

“On behalf of the good people of Lagos East Senatorial District, I congratulate the Ikorodu-born global chess champion, Tunde Onakoya, for setting a world record for winning the longest chess marathon.

“This feat has set the stage for many young people in Ikorodu, Lagos East Senatorial District and beyond to reach the top. He has demonstrated that adversity can never conquer a determined and courageous person. I am proud of his remarkable accomplishment and the honour he has brought to our dear nation.

“I join his family and all Nigerians in celebrating this great ambassador, who has become a great source of inspiration for many Nigerians, particularly young people,” Mr Abiru said.

The senator is the founder of Senator Abiru Innovation Lab (SAIL) in Ikorodu, which has trained hundreds of young people in Tech talent development, data science, games development and other tech and digital skills, with job placement in the field of artificial intelligence and other sectors.

Mr Onakoya set out to play for 58 hours. Still, he continued until he reached 60 hours at about 12.40 a.m. on Saturday, surpassing the current chess marathon record of 56 hours, 9 minutes and 37 seconds, set in 2018 by Norwegians Hallvard Haug Flatebo and Sjur Ferkingstad.

Mr Onakoya is renowned for launching the Chess in Slumsproject8 in Ikorodu. The project offers less-privileged young people, many of whom are not in school and work to support their families, a space to learn to play chess.

President Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu pour encomiums

Recall that President Bola Tinubu on Saturday congratulated Mr Onakoya for his world record-breaking chess marathon campaign at Times Square in New York.

“I congratulate Tunde Onakoya @Tunde_OD on setting a new world chess record and sounding the gong of Nigeria’s resilience, self-belief, and ingenuity at the square of global acclaim,” President Tinubu posted on X.

Similarly, Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has hailed Mr Onakoya for his feat.

Taking to X on Saturday, he wrote, “Congratulations to chess master Tunde Onakoya on breaking the world chess marathon record in Times Square, New York.

“Your journey from Lagos, Nigeria, to global recognition embodies the spirit of our great city.

“#Tunde_OD continues to demonstrate that greatness can emerge from even the most humble beginnings. His remarkable story serves as a blueprint for all of us in Lagos – a city where his impact has been felt the most, showing that with determination, dreams can indeed soar to monumental heights.

“Tunde’s entire journey was showcased on digital billboards and celebrated with watch parties, capturing the true spirit of Lagos. Despite enduring pain and fatigue, Tunde persevered, driven by his commitment to empower the children he champions. This is your moment, Tunde, and Lagos stands with you every step of the way.”

