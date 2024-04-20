Violence broke out at Ward 1, Stella Maris College, Okitipupa, between rival supporters of two aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday.
The aspirants are contesting to be the party’s candidate for the November 16 Ondo State Governorship election.
Accredited members of the party who had turned out early in their large numbers to elect the party’s candidate for the governorship polls took to their heels when fracas broke out between the rival supporters.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accreditation and election process had not began when the violence erupted as voters scampered for safety.
One of the accredited voters, who did not want to be named, told NAN that one of the agents of an aspirant, came to the ward, snatched the validation and accreditation papers and ran away.
“One of the agents came here, snatched the validation and acreditation papers and fled the venue in his car.
“They chased him, but could not catch him. This caused the violence,” he said.
NAN reports that the security agents at the ward were unable to contain the violence and everyone fled the scene.
